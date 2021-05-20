Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan could leave the club if a big offer comes in, former Owls man Jon Newsome has said to The Transfer Tavern.

Sheffield Wednesday could be set for a busy summer window following their relegation to League One.

The Owls could see a whole host of players depart, with midfielder Joey Pelupessy and striker Jordan Rhodes among those frequently linked with a move away.

Another who has been no stranger to previous transfer interest in star playmaker Barry Bannan.

Brentford were linked with the former Aston Villa starlet back in April and it was said that they could reignite their interest should Wednesday go down.

With that now a reality, it awaits to be seen if anyone can tempt the Owls into letting the midfielder go.

One man who thinks Bannan could be sold if a good bid comes in is retired defender Jon Newsome.

Speaking to The Transfer Tavern, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City man has said there is no relegation clause in the 31-year-old’s deal, stating he thinks he could be sold if a “big offer” comes in.

“Barry Bannan signed a new contract last year and he’s said that there’s no relegation release clause,” Newsome said.

“But if a big offer comes in for him the policy at the club could be to generate funds to help run the club because he will be on a big wage.

“I suppose it’s down to Darren Moore to decide who he sees fit and what players he wants at the club to help them make the leap straight out of League One.”



A summer departure for Bannan would bring an end to his six-year stay with the Hillsborough club.

The Wednesday captain has played in 258 games for the club since joining from Crystal Palace. In that time, he has chipped in with 13 goals and 39 assists, becoming a firm fan favourite.