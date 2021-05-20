Hull City goalkeeper George Long is set to move to Millwall, as reported by London News Online.

Hull City will need a new ‘keeper for compete with Matt Ingram for next season in the Championship.

Here are five they could consider-

Craig MacGillivray

Portsmouth have opted not to extend his contract at Fratton Park and he is an option for Grant McCann’s side on a free transfer. He made 52 appearances for Pompey in this past campaign.

Jack Bonham

He has been Gillingham’s number one for the last two seasons but is leaving on a free transfer as he eyes a move to the Championship.

His blunder on the final day of the 2012/13 season for Watford as a youngster resulted in the Tigers’ promotion to the Premier League.

Kieran Westwood

The 36-year-old is poised to leave Sheffield Wednesday next month following their relegation to League One.

He was in net for the Owls against Hull in the 2016 Play-Off final and is potential replacement for Long this summer.



Frank Fielding

Millwall have released the ex-Derby County and Bristol City stopper and he would be a decent option as a back-up for Ingram next season.

He has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date.

Eldin Jakupovic

Could City try and lure him back to East Yorkshire for one last hurrah? Jakupovic’s contract at Leicester City is up this summer and he was a popular player the Tigers from 2012 to 2017.

The veteran would have to take a hit on his wages if he was to move back to Hull, but their fans can dream.

