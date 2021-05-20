Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins will be in the hunt for some signings this summer to put his own stamp on the Addicks.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to mount a promotion push from League One and should be targeting some strikers.

One name they should look at luring to the Valley is Cambridge United’s Paul Mullin.

He is out of contract at the end of next month and would be an absolute steal on a free transfer.

Mullin, who is 26 years old, has been linked with the likes of Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (09, 05, 21, page 59).

However, Cambridge are praying they are able to keep hold of him after he scored 34 goals in all competitions this past season to fire them to promotion.

Mullin will be weighing up his options this summer and would be a worth a punt by Charlton.

He joined Cambridge last summer from Adkins’ old club Tranmere Rovers, having previously played for the likes of Swindon Town and Morecambe as well.

The Addicks could do with some more attacking reinforcements and would be an attractive proposition to Mullin.

He has been the most prolific striker in the Football League over the past 12 months and there is likely to be a lot of interest in him.

Charlton should join the queue and boost their hopes of promotion for next term.

It is still up in the air whether last season’s top scorer Chuks Aneke will be staying with his contract up this summer. Nevertheless, Mullin would provide the London club with another option up top and will be itching to prove he can score goals at League One level.