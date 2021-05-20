Brentford, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers-linked Ryan Gauld has over 30 offers on the table, according to STV journalist Chris Harvey on Twitter (see tweet below).

Huge game for Ryan Gauld tonight. Win to try and keep Farense in the top-flight. Out of contract this month, 30 plus offers on the table for him to consider. Big summer ahead. Also, should be in Euros squad. pic.twitter.com/BgquLsgAyH — Chris Harvey (@ChristopherHarv) May 19, 2021

Brentford, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers have all been credited with an interest in the Farense midfielder by TEAMtalk.

However, they will have to face a lot of competition for his signature this summer.

Gauld, who is 25 years old, has had an impressive past season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

The Scotsman could be on his way back to the UK over the coming months having made the move to Portugal seven years ago now.

Gauld started his career on the books at Dundee United and rose up through the youth ranks at Tannadice Park.

He broke into the Terrors’ first-team as a youngster and scored nine goals in 50 games to earn a move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Gauld was a key player for Sporting’s B team but only ever made five appearances for their senior side as they decided to loan him out to Vitoria, Aves, Farense and Hibernian to gain some more experience.

Farense lured him away on a permanent basis in 2019 and he helped them gain promotion from the second tier in his first full season there.

Gauld has since caught the eye in the Portuguese top flight over the past year and is a wanted man now, with the likes of Brentford, Sheffield United and Blackburn linked.