Morecambe starlet Carlos Mendes Gomes says he is not getting distracted by transfer rumours, as per The Athletic’s Totally Football League Show podcast.

Morecambe will face a battle to keep hold of him this summer but he is currently focused on the Play-Offs.

Mendes Gomes, who is 22 years old, has emerged on the radar of the likes of Sunderland, Barnsley and Luton Town, as reported by Football League World.

The pacey winger has admitted he is unsure of what the future holds for him after his impressive past season.

He has said, as per The Athletic: “I just want to play. I am enjoying my moment at Morecambe right now. You never know what the future holds but my main focus is with Morecambe.

“I would like to play at Wembley. It is a massive stadium with beautiful facilities; a lot of players who I grew up looking up to have stepped on that pitch and hopefully I can do the same and, who knows, maybe lift the cup.”

Mendes Gomes has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Derek Adams’ side to fire them into surprise promotion contention this term.

The wide man was born in Senegal but moved to Spain as a youngster before spells in the academies at Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

Gomes then moved to England and played in non-league for West Didsbury & Chorlton. He scored seven goals in 50 games for the North West Counties League outfit.

He was then scouted by Morecambe in May 2018 and has since broken into their first-team in the Football League.

Gomes has turned out to be an impressive find by the Shrimps and he looks poised for a move up the leagues.