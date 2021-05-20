Sunderland lost their opening play-off leg against Lincoln City last night.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final bout.

Second half goals from Tom Hopper and Brennan Johnson secured the home win for the Imps who travel to the Stadium of light this weekend.

For the Black Cats and for Johnson, he’ll be hoping that the presence of Sunderland fans can give his side a much-needed boost to bring them back into this tie.

Last night’s performance was cause for concern though and one man who played particularly poorly was Tom Flanagan.

The 29-year-old started in centre-back, coming back into the side after not featuring in a single matchday squad since March.

It was a strange call from the Black Cats boss and ultimately a costly one – see what these enraged Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the Englishman’s performance last night: