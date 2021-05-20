‘Worst player I’ve ever seen’, ‘Disgrace’ – Hordes of Sunderland fans rip into 29-y/o after Lincoln City defeat
Sunderland lost their opening play-off leg against Lincoln City last night.
Lee Johnson’s Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final bout.
Second half goals from Tom Hopper and Brennan Johnson secured the home win for the Imps who travel to the Stadium of light this weekend.
For the Black Cats and for Johnson, he’ll be hoping that the presence of Sunderland fans can give his side a much-needed boost to bring them back into this tie.
Last night’s performance was cause for concern though and one man who played particularly poorly was Tom Flanagan.
The 29-year-old started in centre-back, coming back into the side after not featuring in a single matchday squad since March.
It was a strange call from the Black Cats boss and ultimately a costly one – see what these enraged Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the Englishman’s performance last night:
Six of one and half a dozen of the other for Lincoln's second. Poor backpass but Burge should still deal with it.
The decision to play Flanagan has cost us today.#SAFC
— James Copley (@JamesCopley_) May 19, 2021
Was lost as soon as Flanagan was on team sheet. Our season ended with Sandersons injury #SAFC
— Josh W1LKS Wilkinson (@CLQ_W1LKS) May 19, 2021
Not a single one of these lot fit to wear the shirt, like a broken record, said it all season, likes of Power, Mcfadzean, Flanagan, etc etc the worst in our entire history. Need to release the lot of them and start from scratch #safc
— Kingy 🏴🇬🇧 (@Kingy78_) May 19, 2021
Power, Scowen, Flanagan and Gooch should be nowhere near the starting line up on Saturday. #safc
— David Place (@samsonplace) May 19, 2021
Get Flanagan out the team absolute disgrace of a performance. GET MAGUIRE ON THE PITCH AT THE SOL #safc
— SAFCNP (@SAFCNP) May 19, 2021
Flanagan is the worst player I've ever seen #SAFC
— Michael Knox (@MichaelKnox6) May 19, 2021
Honestly who give Flanagan a contract #safc
— Kane (@kanej1988) May 19, 2021
Flanagan at fault for both goals in my opinion….. should have cleared the first one and the second one the back pass had as much pace as me granny on her Zimmer frame!! #safc
— Ray Armstrong (@RayArmstrong88) May 19, 2021
Folk blaming Burge, do one man, Flanagan should have dealt with it instead of letting it bounce, strolling along with an attacker closing him down the giving the ball to Burge with an attacker sprinting at him. Should have been dealt with by the defender not the keeper. #safc
— Gaz. (@GarrySummerson1) May 19, 2021
I’d rather play a stray horse from up Marley Potts with 4 copa mundials strapped on its hoofs than Tom Flanagan. #SAFC
— Greg Little (@GregLittle89) May 19, 2021
I hung my head when I saw Flanagan starting for #safc tonight. Completely upset us at the back and whatever anyone says, Burge was not to blame for the goal, Flanagan should not be passing that back in that situation, arguably at fault for for both goals for me
— SteveB (@Fantanafest73) May 19, 2021