Sunderland lost their opening play-off leg against Lincoln City last night.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final bout.

Second half goals from Tom Hopper and Brennan Johnson secured the home win for the Imps who travel to the Stadium of light this weekend.

For the Black Cats and for Johnson, he’ll be hoping that the presence of Sunderland fans can give his side a much-needed boost to bring them back into this tie.

Last night’s performance was cause for concern though and one man who played particularly poorly was Tom Flanagan.

The 29-year-old started in centre-back, coming back into the side after not featuring in a single matchday squad since March.

It was a strange call from the Black Cats boss and ultimately a costly one – see what these enraged Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the Englishman’s performance last night:

Six of one and half a dozen of the other for Lincoln's second. Poor backpass but Burge should still deal with it. The decision to play Flanagan has cost us today.#SAFC — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) May 19, 2021

Was lost as soon as Flanagan was on team sheet. Our season ended with Sandersons injury #SAFC — Josh W1LKS Wilkinson (@CLQ_W1LKS) May 19, 2021

Not a single one of these lot fit to wear the shirt, like a broken record, said it all season, likes of Power, Mcfadzean, Flanagan, etc etc the worst in our entire history. Need to release the lot of them and start from scratch #safc — Kingy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Kingy78_) May 19, 2021

Power, Scowen, Flanagan and Gooch should be nowhere near the starting line up on Saturday. #safc — David Place (@samsonplace) May 19, 2021

Get Flanagan out the team absolute disgrace of a performance. GET MAGUIRE ON THE PITCH AT THE SOL #safc — SAFCNP (@SAFCNP) May 19, 2021

Flanagan is the worst player I've ever seen #SAFC — Michael Knox (@MichaelKnox6) May 19, 2021

Honestly who give Flanagan a contract #safc — Kane (@kanej1988) May 19, 2021

Flanagan at fault for both goals in my opinion….. should have cleared the first one and the second one the back pass had as much pace as me granny on her Zimmer frame!! #safc — Ray Armstrong (@RayArmstrong88) May 19, 2021

Folk blaming Burge, do one man, Flanagan should have dealt with it instead of letting it bounce, strolling along with an attacker closing him down the giving the ball to Burge with an attacker sprinting at him. Should have been dealt with by the defender not the keeper. #safc — Gaz. (@GarrySummerson1) May 19, 2021

I’d rather play a stray horse from up Marley Potts with 4 copa mundials strapped on its hoofs than Tom Flanagan. #SAFC — Greg Little (@GregLittle89) May 19, 2021