Riley McGree’s loan deal at Birmingham City has been extended until January, reports ESPN.

McGree, 22, joined Birmingham City on loan from newly-established MLS outfit Charlotte FC earlier in the year. The Australian would go on to feature 15 times in the Championship for Blues, scoring the one goal.

With his parent club still awaiting their MLS debut, McGree has seen his Birmingham City loan deal extended until the midway point of the upcoming 2021/22 Championship campaign and it’s a good move for the Australian U23 international.

Lee Bowyer’s side steered themselves away from relegation and set the tone for a compeitive next season, with McGree featuring in each of Blues’ last seven games.

For fans though, McGree often split opinion – he’s still a young player and was last season playing in England for the first time, sometimes impressing and other times not.

But he showed enough potential for Birmingham City to want to keep him around for the first half of the next season and for Bowyer, McGree will give him some much needed depth in the final third.

Attack was the source of the problem in the season just concluded. Aitor Karanka failed to get a tune out of this Birmingham City side and whilst Bowyer worked wonders, he’ll know that he needs to add a lot more in the summer to give his side a more comfortable finish next time round.

Expect McGree to be one of a few deals done early on this summer, with Bowyer looking likely to utilise the loan market.