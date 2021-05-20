Millwall are in the running to sign Hamilton full-back Scott McMann, reports The Scottish Sun.

McMann, 24, looks set to leave Hamilton this summer following his side’s relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

The Scot is a product of the Accies’ youth academy and has just completed his fifth full season in the club’s first team, having racked up well over 150 league appearances for the club.

Now though, The Scottish Sun reports that Millwall have joined both Hibernian and St Johnstone in their shared interest of McMann.

The Lions are said to have sent scouts to watch McMann during his side’s 2-0 defeat at home to Kilmarnock last weekend, with Hamilton reportedly open to selling at the right price.

A left-back, McMann could be a really shrewd signing for Millwall. Despite having two years left on his deal, if Gary Rowett can get a good price on the Scot then it’s a move that’d make sense with left-back having been a source of goals for Millwall this season.

Scott Malone is the man who donned that role for Millwall and whilst reports claim that the club are nearing a permanent transfer for him from Derby County, Rowett will still need depth in that position.

Malone has been one of Millwall’s best attacking outlets in that left-wing back position and Rowett will be hoping that McMann can add the same balance of attack and defence, as Millwall look to claim a top-six finish in what’ll be Rowett’s third season at the helm.