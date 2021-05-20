Sam Allardyce will now step down from his position at West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season, following the club’s relegation into the Championship.

Big Sam couldn’t pull off a trademark escape from the bottom three with West Brom. His side have been abject in the top flight and look set to finish in 19th-place following their promotion last summer.

Already, their managerial search is underway. The Athletic reports that Allardyce will take charge of the Baggies’ final game of the season v Leeds United but that the club are already looking for his replacement.

There’s several names in the running according to The Athletic, with reporter Steve Madeley writing:

Chris Wilder, who Albion were keen to lure from Sheffield United in 2019 before the appointment of Slaven Bilic, is sure to be among the favourites while Frank Lampard and Michael Appleton, the current Lincoln manager and former Albion player and coach, will also be considered.

Wilder has been out of work since his Sheffield United departure earlier in the season. Famed for taking the Blades from League One to the Premier League, he’d be a shrewd choice, whilst the likes of Frank Lampard got Derby County firing in the Championship but looks nailed on for the Crystal Palace job.

Appleton is an interesting name on there too. A former player and coach with West Brom, his Lincoln City side claimed a win in their first play-off leg against Sunderland last night as they vie for a spot in the Championship.

There’s a lot of work to do in a short space of time at The Hawthorns. They limped across the line to promotion last year and with the right manager and one or two keen signings, they could bid for an immediate return once again.