Millwall are reportedly set to sign Scott Malone permanently this summer, with a deal ‘locked down’ according to South London Press.

The full-back has been on loan at Millwall this season and has had an impressive campaign and it now seems the Lions have reached an agreement with the 30-year-old for him to stay beyond this season once his current contract at Derby County expires in June.

Malone has been at Derby since 2018 where he joined from Huddersfield Town and became a regular under old boss Frank Lampard, playing an important part that saw the Rams reach the 2019 play-off final. However, Malone was absent for the final in which the Rams lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Malone then lost his place under the new management of Phillip Cocu and was sent out on loan for the season to Millwall and joined up with former Derby manager Gary Rowett. The 30-year-old has played in all but five Championship games for the Lions this season, scoring six goals and grabbing four assists along the way.

Rowett played Malone in a more attacking-minded wing-back role this season and he seemed to flourish at it. While Rowett hasn’t hidden the fact he’d love to keep Malone beyond this season, speaking at the start of this month, he said: “I think we’re quite close, Scotty’s been excellent for us and he’s one we’d like to get tied up.

“From the wing-back position, he’s scored six goals, that’s where with a few more goals elsewhere in the team we’d have been even higher this year. He’s done his bit and he’s been fantastic.”

It now seems Rowett has got his wish as South London Press claims Millwall have indeed locked down the agreement with Malone. This will be a good start to the summer transfer window for Rowett as he’ll be looking to add to his already talented squad and will look to give them that added quality they need to close the gap next season. Keeping someone like Malone will bring experience and reliability to Rowett’s side – something he showed regularly this season.