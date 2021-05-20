Watford have seen two bids rejected by Aberdeen for midfielder Lewis Ferguson, according to the Watford Observer.

The player is reportedly keen on the move and on Wednesday handed in a transfer request after his frustration at Aberdeen’s reluctance to negotiate a deal. Aberdeen have released a statement confirming their rejection of the request while going on to confirm they had rejected a bid from an unnamed English Premier League side and called the bid ‘insulting’.

The statement reads: “Aberdeen Football Club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today. This request, made after the Club dismissed what can only be described as an insulting offer from an English Premier League club for one of Scotland’s most talented young midfield players, was rejected immediately.

“The Club holds Lewis in the highest regard. Having made a significant investment to both acquire and develop Lewis, he has a bright future ahead of him as an integral part of Stephen Glass’s squad.”

Watford Observer has been told by sources that the Championship runners-up have asked the Scottish Premiership side to name their price for the 21-year-old, but they are yet to respond. Ferguson had an impressive season for the Dons, he made 30 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, scoring eight goals and grabbing four assists.

Ferguson’s uncle and former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson spoke this week about the fact the 21-year-old wouldn’t be put off with a move to Celtic despite his family link to Rangers. This came after it was reported that the Hornets had bid £2million for the midfield ace, who has also attracted interest from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Watford have achieved what they set out to do this season securing promotion back to the Premier League and now will be looking to add quality to their squad in what will hopefully be a successful Premier League campaign. The Hornets announced yesterday that experienced midfielder Carlos Sanchez had left the club after his contract had ended and it seems boss Xisco Munoz wants to find a replacement in what is already a competitive midfield.

However, midfield does seem to be an area Munoz wants to strengthen this summer, and signing Ferguson, will bring someone in with great potential and a player who has featured many times in the Europa League. The Hornets may see Ferguson as an astute signing and very cost-effective in what is likely to be a busy summer.