Nottingham Forest flattered to deceive last season and that was evident throughout pretty much the whole 2020/21 campaign.

Nottingham Forest were thought by some capable of putting up a good showing in the Sky Bet Championship but instead looked largely ineffective at times with a powderpuff attack.

All told, Forest were at times flirting with a relegation battle but ultimately did enough to pull away and finish nine points safe of the drop in 17th position in the table on 52 points.

Now, boss, Chris Hughton is said to be ready to mercilessly restructure what was an underperforming Reds side and is being tipped by The Athletic’s Paul Taylor to be ready to make a raft of changes in playing staff.

Hughton tipped to make seven big decisions in Forest reshuffle

With changes needed in the playing personnel at the City Ground, Taylor writing in The Athletic writes that Chris Hughton is not shying away from making the hard decisions.

Forest boss Hughton is “understood to want to add six or seven new additions” to the squad and is looking to make wholesale changes to allow that to take place.

Taylor writes that in addition to those who have been told they can search for new clubs, a further seven players are unlikely to be kept on by Forest as Hughton continues to push for space for improvements.

These seven players – Yuri Ribeiro, Michael Dawson, Sammy Ameobi, Samba Sow, Glenn Murray, Abdoulaye Diallo and Michael Hefele – are out of contract in June. Taylor adds “it’s unlikely that any will be offered a new deal” when discussing their futures at the City Ground.

Whatever happens, and whoever leaves Nottingham Forest, one thing is very clear – changes need to be made in order to have a more successful campaign than 2020/21 was.