Huddersfield Town are being touted as on the brink of signing relegated Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes and giving him an instant return to the Championship.

Huddersfield Town were, of course, the side where 31-year-old Rhodes made his first big mark in football after signing for the Terriers from Ipswich Town in 2009.

Rhodes showed some form near the end of the Owls doomed campaign last season – one that saw horrible performance after horrible performance relegate the South Yorkshire side on the last day.

With Huddersfield Town, like Wednesday, needing to restructure it looks like a return of the native for Rhodes and Town.

Jordan Rhodes – 31 but there is a threat still in those boots

As a striker, Rhodes is approaching that time in his career where better days would be expected to be behind him. That’s not to slate him in any way, shape or form.

The Scotland international’s halcyon days are from when he played for Huddersfield Town (2009-2012: 147 games – 86 goals) and Blackburn (2012-2016: 169 games – 84 goals).

Since then, for Middlesbrough, Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday, Rhodes hasn’t really hit those heights as he did before. There were flashes of that threat but he just hasn’t struck that motherlode as he did for the Terriers and Rovers.

The Comment – native Rhodes a great backbone for Terriers

A Jordan Rhodes return to the John Smith’s Stadium is more than just the return of a prodigal son. Town are going through a rebuilding process with rookie boss Carlos Corberan.

Like Rhodes season last time out, Huddersfield Town showed flashes of what they could be and how they could progress. Corberan is attempting to slim down and streamline the tanker that is the Terriers.

He’s also trying to introduce and inculcate a much quicker style of play where the focus is getting the ball forward as quickly as possible.

The thing is with Jordan Rhodes, should the Terriers get the supply right, they can depend on him to finish off the ammunition he is fed. Rhodes would be a great backbone for Corberan’s side come next season.