Plenty of Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on the club’s first signing of the summer.

Middlesbrough announced the arrival of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley earlier this afternoon, with the shot stopper signing for free because of the expiration of his contract at Loftus Road.

Boro have been linked to several goalkeepers for months, especially given that both Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer will leave the club next month. The former will see his loan spell come to an end and re-join parent club Fulham, whereas the latter’s contract is up.

Lumley will likely deputise in their absence and be the go-to man between the sticks next season as things stand. However, Middlesbrough could yet sign competition for the 26-year-old before the transfer window slams shut.

Lumley will be competing with Dejan Stojanovic, who spent the second half of last season on loan in the German second division with St. Pauli, and youngsters Sol Brynn and Zach Hemming.

The new signing will join up with his Middlesbrough teammates in pre-season, when proceedings get underway in around six weeks time.