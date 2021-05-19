Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley via their official website.

Middlesbrough have got their summer dealings underway. The club are expected to indulge in a transfer overhaul in the next few months, following the departure of several out of contract players.

Next month will see their first and second choice goalkeepers leave the club. Marcus Bettinelli, who spent the majority of the campaign as first choice, will return to parent club Fulham after his loan spell, whereas Jordan Archer’s short term deal comes to an end.

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley will become #Boro's first signing of the summer ✍️👐 #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) May 19, 2021

Therefore Boro looked to sign a new number one and may have found just that with the signing of Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers.

Lumley played second fiddle to Seny Dieng at Loftus Road last season and was looking for regular first-team football. He turned down a new deal and set his sights on signing for Middlesbrough upon the expiration of his contract.

Although there is no guarantee, the 26-year-old is likely to deputise between the sticks for Neil Warnock’s side next season. He would be competing with Dejan Stojanovic and youngsters Zach Hemming and Sol Brynn, none of which got a look in last season.

Speaking to the club’s website after the announcement, Boro boss Warnock expressed his satisfaction to get the move over the line.

“I’m delighted to have signed Joe. I’ve always rated him highly and I look forward to him joining us.

“I know he’s excited about coming here and he can’t wait to play in front of the Riverside crowd.”

Lumley will join up with his Middlesbrough teammates for pre-season in around six weeks time.