Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph that MK Dons are ‘dead keen’ on signing striker Mo Eisa.

Peterborough United confirmed earlier this month that Eisa had been made available for transfer after their promotion to the Championship.

The former Bristol City man has was unable to hold down a place in Darren Ferguson’s starting 11 at London Road. Jonson Clarke-Harris’ incredible goalscoring form meant Eisa was often condemned to the bench, limiting him to only six League One starts.

He notched up a total of 35 appearances across all competitions in the 2020/21 campaign, managing five goals and three assists.

Now, with Eisa transfer listed, an fresh insight into his situation has emerged.

MK Dons had hoped to complete a deal for the 26-year-old back in the January transfer window. However, Posh’s asking price was too high for their liking and a deal failed to materialise.

With Eisa now available for transfer, it has been revealed Russell Martin has reignited MK’s interest. Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry revealed the League One side are one of two teams in the division to have asked about the striker.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he said:

“Russell [Martin] is dead keen on Mo.

“MK are one of two League One clubs who have enquired about him.”

The Sudan-born striker has been with the London Road outfit since 2019, joining for a club-record fee.

Since linking up with Posh, Eisa has managed 21 goals and four assists in 70 games. The attacker has shown he can be a danger for opposition at his best, managing 16 League One goals last season and netting 25 in 50 during his time with Cheltenham Town.