Peterborough United may have to reluctantly sell Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer, according to Barry Fry speaking exclusively to The Transfer Tavern.

The 26-year-old is reportedly in-demand this summer after an extraordinary season where he managed 31 goals in League One to guide Peterborough into the Championship. The former Bristol Rovers man has interest from Championship sides, relegated Premier League teams and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers are also keen.

It was reported in March that Rangers had sent scouts to watch Posh’s striker in the game against Accrington Stanley and they watched him score a hat trick in the 7-0 win. Posh are not unknown for selling their star assets, 12 months ago they sold Ivan Toney to Brentford making a substantial profit. It now appears Clarke-Harris could follow suit after what Fry told The Transfer Tavern.

Fry explained that they would love to keep the 26-year-old but are also resigned to losing him this summer, he said:

“How can you stand in their way, because it not only affects their life, but it also affects their families, their parents, and grandparents. It is life-changing, and we must do it.

“Obviously, we would like to keep all our players, Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga, Ivan Toney, Jack Marriott, what a team we would have had. We would have had 10 centre-forwards and no defenders!”

In the last week, there seems to be two other teams who have joined the list of potential suitors for Clarke-Harris. Stoke City have been credited with an interest and the report suggests it could take up to £8million to lure him away from Posh. Also, this week Sunderland have been reported to be interested should they lose star man Charlie Wyke this summer.

Peterborough have always been known to have a price for players and it appears again this summer even though they would love to keep hold of Clarke-Harris they do have a price and are reluctantly ready to sell if someone matches their value. However, it remains to be seen where the 26-year-old’s preferred destination would be.