QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has supposedly rejected the offer of a new contract at QPR, with the 26-year-old reportedly ‘discussing’ terms with Middlesbrough.

Lumley lost his place in the QPR starting line up last season. Seny Dieng has firmly established his name on the team-sheet and now Lumley, whose QPR contract runs out in the summer, looks set to be leaving.

West London Sport reported this morning that Middlesbrough are in talks with the Englishman and also claimed that Lumley ‘plans to reject’ a new deal to stay in west London.

Commenting on the matter, talkSPORT’s Sean Gallagher gave this insight into why Lumley plans to leave QPR this summer:

Good luck for the future Joe Lumley. Turned down the opportunity to stay at QPR. Wants to be a regular starter. But a fresh start and new chapter is probably what he needs at this stage of his career #QPR — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) May 19, 2021

Lumley was originally on the books at Spurs but joined QPR way back in 2014. He looks set to leave as the club’s current longest-serving player having made 77 Championship appearances during his time in west London.

That time has been sprawled with ups and downs though. Lumley’s had spells in the side and exiled form it but came in for a few games towards the end of the campaign just gone and looked as good as he ever has for the Rs.

It came after a couple of emergency loan spells in League One for the likes of Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers but now Lumley looks set to bolster Boro’s goalkeeping ranks, which have been cause for concern this season.

Marcus Bettinelli was brought in on loan from Fulham but failed to impress, with Jordan Archer coming in on a free towards the end of the campaign.

Lumley will give Neil Warnock some much needed Championship experience between the sticks and if he can maintain the form that QPR fans know he’s capable of, then he’ll be a good signing for Boro.