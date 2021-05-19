Cardiff City academy graduate Mark Harris has put pen to paper on a new deal, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

The Bluebirds academy graduate was set to run out next summer but his new contract will keep him with the club until the summer of 2023.

Harris has enjoyed a successful breakthrough campaign with the South Wales club. He managed three goals and one assist in 16 Championship outings over the 2020/21 season, featuring heavily off the bench.

With a new deal secured, it will be interesting to see how Crewe Alexandra’s claimed interest pans out.

The League One side were linked with a loan swoop for Harris at the weekend as David Artell looks to bolster his attacking ranks ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Harris struggled to nail down a starting spot under Mick McCarthy but he managed a goal and an assist in the last two games of the season.

Before this campaign, the 22-year-old had played only three times for the Bluebirds’ senior side. Harris previously spent time on loan with Newport County, Port Vale and Wrexham.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Harris earned high praise from McCarthy.

The Cardiff boss revealed talks have been ongoing for a while, adding that Harris’ recent performances up front have shown he is deserving of a new contract.