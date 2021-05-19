Manchester United could opt to keep youngsters James Garner and Teden Mengi amid interest from Nottingham Forest and Derby County, the Manchester Evening News has claimed.

Manchester United opted to send the two youngsters out on loan last season, both spending time in the Championship.

Garner spent the first half of the season with Watford but switched to Nottingham Forest in January. He went on to impress with Chris Hughton’s side, netting four goals in 20 games.

Mengi spent the second half of the campaign with Forest’s rivals, Derby County. He appeared nine times for Wayne Rooney’s side, featuring at centre-back and right-back.

Both clubs have been linked with reunions with their respective loan players. Now, an update on the Red Devils’ stance over their futures.

As per the Manchester Evening News, both Garner and Mengi could yet stay at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering keeping the academy graduates with the first-team next season. Garner and Mengi will train with Manchester United’s senior side before a decision is made regarding their immediate future.

Both have already made their senior debuts for Man Utd, so it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer deems them ready for consistent first-team action.

Garner has played seven times for United’s senior side, earning comparisons to Michael Carrick.

Mengi, on the other hand, has only made one appearance for the first-team. The highly-rated youngster made his debut in a 2-1 win over LASK Linz back in their 2019/20 Europa League run.