Walsall have today announced the appointment of Tottenham Hotspur coach Matthew Taylor as their new Head Coach.

Taylor, 39, has today been appointed as manager or League Two side Walsall, leaving his role at Tottenham Hotspur where he was a coach working with the club’s younger players.

Formerly a player with the likes of Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, West Ham and others, Taylor lands his first managerial job with Walsall having held the Swindon Town job on an interim basis back in 2018.

Brian Dutton was the man who saw out the remainder of the League Two season just concluded following Darrell Clarke’s switch to Port Vale in February.

The Saddlers ended the season in 19th-place of the League Two table – eight points away from relegation from the Football League entirely.

Taylor’s arrival though has split opinion among Walsall fans on Twitter. See what they had to say below: