Walsall have today announced the appointment of Tottenham Hotspur coach Matthew Taylor as their new Head Coach.

Taylor, 39, has today been appointed as manager or League Two side Walsall, leaving his role at Tottenham Hotspur where he was a coach working with the club’s younger players.

Formerly a player with the likes of Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, West Ham and others, Taylor lands his first managerial job with Walsall having held the Swindon Town job on an interim basis back in 2018.

Brian Dutton was the man who saw out the remainder of the League Two season just concluded following Darrell Clarke’s switch to Port Vale in February.

The Saddlers ended the season in 19th-place of the League Two table – eight points away from relegation from the Football League entirely.

Taylor’s arrival though has split opinion among Walsall fans on Twitter. See what they had to say below:

I think this is the right balance of young coach who has some experience at a top club and an experienced assistant being him!! Well done. Ignore the negatives — Garry (@paragaz) May 19, 2021

Bit of a gamble but experience alongside him and DoF above him means he’s got plenty of support in place to account for inexperience. Deserves a good chance to show us what he’s about 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/nJRdrhV8Kc — Chris (@chris_lamb77) May 19, 2021

I don't know him, but I'm willing to give him a chance! Positive thinking and all confidence in our new coach. #Saddlers https://t.co/ob7FkxYbqk — Kleberton Félix (@klebertonfelix) May 19, 2021

Someone's having a laugh. — Darren Tipton Saddlers (@Dazzapass) May 19, 2021

I think this is a good appointment. Young manager with ambition. Played at all levels and has a desire to win. Much prefer this to another run of the mill league 2 reject. — Gary Hodgkiss (@garyhodgkiss) May 19, 2021

Not what we needed in our position …. — John Chambers (@Chamboman) May 19, 2021

UEFA Pro Licenced Coach, young with an experienced number 2 coming in. Been in the youth game for a few years so will have a links to hopefully attract young players in and will probably know some of the experienced players he wants from playing.

I think it’s a decent appointment — Pete Meredith (@worzel999) May 19, 2021