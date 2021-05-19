Bristol City released a handful of players earlier this month with in-demand Famara Diedhiou arguably being the pick of the bunch.

Bristol City will be in the market for a replacement this summer, whereas Diedhiou will be eyeing a move to a new club in the not too distant future.

One side that have a keen interest in the Senegalese international is fellow Championship side Middlesbrough. Neil Warnock’s side are long-term admirers of the forward and have tried to pursue deals in previous transfer windows, although nothing came to fruition.

This time around a deal looks far more likely. Following his release from Ashton Gate he will now become a free agent and will be able to join a new club for no transfer fee.

Upon the news of Diedhiou not agreeing terms of a new contract, the 28-year-old released a statement through his social media channels, thanking his former side and wishing the situation had gone differently.

“I would like to thanks every single person who supports BCFC,” he said.

“Four years, four incredible years with the team who helped me to live my dreams to play in England. It’s been a big pleasure and some great memories from the first year but not the end I wanted.

“Very disappointed and not the season we wanted but I will never forget the family. time to go but nothing gonna change for me the love for Bristol City.”

Upon the release of the statement, plenty of supporters flooded in with messages of support and admiration to which Diedhiou replied to one stating he wished he could have remained a Bristol City player.

“This is not the end I wanted,” he said, “I always wanted to stay at Bristol City.”

The forward signed for the club back in 2017 from French side Angers for a club record £5.3 million. He played 169 times for the Robins during his time at the club, scoring 51 goals and registering nine assists in all competitions.