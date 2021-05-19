Bolton Wanderers have today announced their retained list ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Bolton Wanderers will say goodbye to all of Shaun Miller, Arthur Gnahoua, Sonny Graham, Callum King-Harmes, Muhammadu Faal, Jak Hickman and Jamie Mascoll this summer.

There remains talks ongoing with a number of first-team players including Alex Baptiste and Lloyd Isgrove.

It comes after Ian Evatt’s side secured 3rd-place in the League Two table which saw them automatically promoted into League One.

After a resurgent 2021, Bolton are deservedly readying for their return to the third-tier and Evatt will be pleased to see a host of teams off of his wage bill, and he’ll hope to replace them with new talent.

As for Bolton fans, they’re generally content with the club’s retained list – there’s one of two younger players who could’ve been given another chance, but no real surprises on there.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter: