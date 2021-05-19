Bolton Wanderers have today announced their retained list ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Bolton Wanderers will say goodbye to all of Shaun Miller, Arthur Gnahoua, Sonny Graham, Callum King-Harmes, Muhammadu Faal, Jak Hickman and Jamie Mascoll this summer.

There remains talks ongoing with a number of first-team players including Alex Baptiste and Lloyd Isgrove.

It comes after Ian Evatt’s side secured 3rd-place in the League Two table which saw them automatically promoted into League One.

After a resurgent 2021, Bolton are deservedly readying for their return to the third-tier and Evatt will be pleased to see a host of teams off of his wage bill, and he’ll hope to replace them with new talent.

As for Bolton fans, they’re generally content with the club’s retained list – there’s one of two younger players who could’ve been given another chance, but no real surprises on there.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter:

All the best wishes in the world to everyone but especially Sonny and Callum, you stepped up and played when no one else would, you will always be remembered as a key part in wanderers history. — James BWFC🇬🇧 (@jodbwfc) May 19, 2021

At least we will be going into the new season with a semblance of a squad retained from the previous one …..unheard of in the last 3 or 4

Should give #bwfc a solid base to recruit from — John Ward. ⚽ 🇬🇬 (@johnwxxiv) May 19, 2021

Not any surprises I don't think. Sonny Graham and Callum King-Harmes 👏👏👏 Miller and Gnahoua played their part this year to and chipped in with a couple of vital goals 👌👍 https://t.co/KfY62RBSfT — Pete O'Neill (@Leigh_Wigan) May 19, 2021

As expected I think — Dane Farrimond ⚽ (@danefarrimond95) May 19, 2021

All the best to each and every one of the lads who we have let go. All played their part in getting our club back. 👏 — Jacob Shepherd (@jdshepherd94) May 19, 2021

Well done to all. Debating on a few that haven’t even been on the bench in the league all season. Very strange. — mark crowther (@mark_crowther3) May 19, 2021