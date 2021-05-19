‘Absolutely perfect’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans commend club’s retained list ahead of 2021/22 campaign
Bolton Wanderers have today announced their retained list ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
Bolton Wanderers will say goodbye to all of Shaun Miller, Arthur Gnahoua, Sonny Graham, Callum King-Harmes, Muhammadu Faal, Jak Hickman and Jamie Mascoll this summer.
There remains talks ongoing with a number of first-team players including Alex Baptiste and Lloyd Isgrove.
It comes after Ian Evatt’s side secured 3rd-place in the League Two table which saw them automatically promoted into League One.
After a resurgent 2021, Bolton are deservedly readying for their return to the third-tier and Evatt will be pleased to see a host of teams off of his wage bill, and he’ll hope to replace them with new talent.
As for Bolton fans, they’re generally content with the club’s retained list – there’s one of two younger players who could’ve been given another chance, but no real surprises on there.
See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter:
All the best wishes in the world to everyone but especially Sonny and Callum, you stepped up and played when no one else would, you will always be remembered as a key part in wanderers history.
— James BWFC🇬🇧 (@jodbwfc) May 19, 2021
At least we will be going into the new season with a semblance of a squad retained from the previous one …..unheard of in the last 3 or 4
Should give #bwfc a solid base to recruit from
— John Ward. ⚽ 🇬🇬 (@johnwxxiv) May 19, 2021
No complaints there 👍🏻 https://t.co/obfF4BSOW0
— Josh (@Jsh__Brn) May 19, 2021
Not any surprises I don't think. Sonny Graham and Callum King-Harmes 👏👏👏
Miller and Gnahoua played their part this year to and chipped in with a couple of vital goals 👌👍 https://t.co/KfY62RBSfT
— Pete O'Neill (@Leigh_Wigan) May 19, 2021
Perfect, absolutely perfect. #BWFC
— Freddie (@FreddieBWFC) May 19, 2021
As expected I think
— Dane Farrimond ⚽ (@danefarrimond95) May 19, 2021
All the best to each and every one of the lads who we have let go. All played their part in getting our club back. 👏
— Jacob Shepherd (@jdshepherd94) May 19, 2021
Well done to all. Debating on a few that haven’t even been on the bench in the league all season. Very strange.
— mark crowther (@mark_crowther3) May 19, 2021
Was hoping we'd keep Sonny Graham, reckon the lad's got potential. Otherwise, looks alright 👍
— Rob Marsh (@BobGeologyJeff) May 19, 2021