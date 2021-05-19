Middlesbrough have entered into talks to sign Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley, according to West London Sport.

Middlesbrough will see their two first-team goalkeepers depart the club next month, with Marcus Bettinelli returning to parent club Fulham and Jordan Archer out of contract. This means they will be looking to the transfer market to sign replacements.

They have been linked to a plethora of goalkeepers in recent weeks. Alex Bass of Portsmouth, Jack Stevens of Oxford United, and Lee Burge of Sunderland have all been interesting Neil Warnock’s side, but there are developments in their pursuit of Lumley.

Middlesbrough do face competition for the QPR shot stopper from fellow Championship side Millwall. Although Gary Rowett’s side now look set to miss out.

Lumley’s contract is set to expire next month and the report claims he will reject any offer from QPR in order to join up with Boro next term. The news has also been backed up TalkSPORT presenter Alex Crook via Twitter.

West London Sport state that one of the reasons that Neil Warnock is keen on signing the 26-year-old is his performance against Middlesbrough earlier this season.

First choice ‘keeper Seny Dieng was sent off when the two sides met at the Riverside last month with Lumley coming on as a second-half substitute. He produced a couple of stunning saves, helping his side to come away with all three points in the 2-1 win.

If Lumley was to arrive at the Riverside he would be in competition with Dejan Stojanovic, who will return from a loan spell in Germany, whilst there could be a first-team push for youngsters Sol Brynn and Zach Hemming.