Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph that Portsmouth target Dan Butler will not be leaving the club this summer.

The Peterborough United full-back has been linked with Portsmouth in recent weeks amid speculation regarding his future at London Road.

Butler has a year remaining on his deal with the Posh and Pompey have been credited with interest in a summer deal.

However, those rumours have been shot down by director of football Barry Fry.

Speaking with the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry provided a contract update on some of the club’s key players, including Butler.

He confirmed the former Newport County star will not be leaving Peterborough this summer, adding that Portsmouth have not been in contact despite speculation. Fry also revealed he will be meeting with Butler later this week after a verbal agreement on a new deal.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Pompey haven’t contacted me about Dan Butler.

“Dan wouldn’t leave anyway. We’ve verbally agreed a new contract and he’s coming to see me before the end of the week.”

With Fry’s update emerging, it awaits to be seen if the talks pan out as planned.

Butler has been a mainstay in Darren Ferguson’s side, featuring frequently in their promotion-winning campaign.

Across all competitions, the left-sided ace managed one goal and seven assists in 45 appearances. His contributions this season takes him to 81 games in a Posh shirt since joining from Newport in the summer of 2019.

Butler has bags of experience at League One and League Two level, so it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Championship next season.