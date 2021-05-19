Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James, as reported by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have kept tabs on the left-back this past season.

James, who is 27 years old, is a player who the Owls boss Darren Moore managed at Doncaster.

However, Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to League One may impact on their chances of luring him to Hillsborough.

James is out of contract at the Keepmoat Stadium at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Doncaster are keen to keep hold of him though and have offered him a new deal under new boss Richie Wellens.

James joined the Yorkshire club in 2019 and has since been a key player for them. He has made 80 appearances for the League One outfit in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals and six assists from defence.

He started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before the Premier League giants handed him one senior appearance. He was tipped for a bright future as a youngster but fell out-of-favour in the end.

James had spells away from the North West at Carlisle United, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town before a permanent two-year stint at Wigan Athletic.

He played 57 games for the Latics, helping them gain promotion to the Championship, before switching to Sunderland.

James then spent a year with the Black Cats before moving to Doncaster.