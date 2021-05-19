Luton Town’s James Collins is undergoing a medical with Cardiff City today, reports Football Insider.

Collins, 30, looks likely to join Cardiff City when his contract at Luton Town expires next month. The striker has become an in-demand name in the Championship recently, with Bristol City and Middlesbrough both linked as well.

Cardiff though look to have snapped up the Irishman after it was reported yesterday that he’d agreed a deal to join the South Wales club.

For Mick McCarthy’s side it’ll be a keen signing – Collins has racked up double-figures for league goals in all four of his seasons at the club, peaking during the 2018/19 League One campaign where he netted 25 to help the Hatters to promotion.

He scored 14 in the Championship upon Luton’s return and 10 in the season just gone.

For both Bristol City and Middlesbrough, missing out on Collins could have a huge impact on their Summer plans. Nigel Pearson is set to lose Famara Diedhiou in the summer, with Andreas Weimann still in talks over a renewal.

Neil Warnock at Boro meanwhile has already said goodbye to both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, and so bringing in a striker will be of grave importance to him in the summer transfer window.

And finally for Luton the loss of Collins, whilst it’ll be a blow to Nathan Jones and to Hatters fans, presents the opportunity for someone new to come in and be Luton’s main man.

Collins has been a fantastic servant to the club and he’ll leave behind him a void in the final third. But Jones has one Elijah Adebayo looking prosperous, and his next and first full season with Luton could be a huge one for him.