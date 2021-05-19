Portsmouth are among the sides showing interest in Cheltenham Town loan star Josh Griffiths, reporter Alex Crook has claimed.

#Pompey one of a number of clubs who have registered an interest in #WBA goalkeeper Josh Griffiths. He is 6ft 6inches tall and excelled on loan at Cheltenham this season. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) May 19, 2021

Portsmouth are preparing for the 2021/22 campaign after they missed out on a play-off spot.

Danny Cowley has already started executing his summer transfer plans, with the club’s retained list confirmed. Among those being released are goalkeepers Duncan Turnbull and Jackson Seymour, while shot-stopper Craig MacGillivray will also be allowed to leave.

Now, it has been claimed Pompey are lining up West Brom starlet Josh Griffiths as a potential target.

Reporter Alex Crook has said the Cheltenham Town loan star is on Cowley’s radar ahead of next season.

Portsmouth are said to be among the clubs looking to bring the youngster in this summer after a thoroughly impressive campaign on loan with Michael Duff’s side.

Griffiths managed a thoroughly impressive 23 clean sheets for the Robins this season, starring in between the sticks. He featured 50 times for the club, helping them win the League Two title.

This season has seen Griffiths pick up senior experience for the first time. He has thoroughly impressed in League Two so it would be interesting to see how he fares in a higher division.

Prior to this campaign, the West Brom youngster had spent his entire career playing in the Baggies’ youth setup.

Griffiths has appeared six times for the club’s U23s side, keeping an impressive five clean sheets in six outings.