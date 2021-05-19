Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle has at least one other unnamed Championship club interested in him, as per Yorkshire Live.

Cheltenham Town are facing a battle to keep the centre-back this summer.

Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer has said there is another second tier club in for him as well as Preston North End.

Boyle, who is 25 years old, has been linked with the Lilywhites as well as League One trio Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Charlton Athletic, as reported by Football Insider.

Read: Charlton Athletic name seven players released by their Under-23s

He has had an impressive past five years on the books of Cheltenham and has made 163 appearances for them, chipping in with 22 goals.

Boyle still has another season left on his contract with Michael Duff’s side and they will be desperate to keep him after their promotion to League One.

He started his career in the academy at Huddersfield Town and rose up through the youth ranks there. He went on to play twice for the Terriers’ first-team as a youngster.

The 6ft 3inc man also had loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock to get some game time under his belt.

Huddersfield then let him leave on a permanent basis in January 2017 when Cheltenham came calling and he has been there since.



Read: Rotherham United in talks with goalkeeper

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United have all been linked but could face Championship competition for his signature.

Preston have also been mentioned but there is another unnamed second tier side in the running as well.