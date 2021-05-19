Millwall are set to sign Hull City goalkeeper George Long, as per a report by London News Online.

Millwall are close to landing the stopper on a free transfer in preparation for next season.

The Lions have been in the hunt for a new ‘keeper to compete with Bart Bialkowski following the departure of Frank Fielding and appear to have found their man now.

Long, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is now leaving the KCOM Stadium.

Hull announced yesterday they were in ‘ongoing’ talks with the Sheffield-born man over a new deal but he is moving on to Millwall now.

Long lost his place as the Tigers’ number one this past season to Matt Ingram as Grant McCann’s side won the League One title.

He joined the East Yorkshire club in 2018 and has since made 65 appearances for them in all competitions.

Prior to his move to Hull, Long had spent his whole career to date on the books of local side Sheffield United.

He played 123 times for the Blades, as well as having loan spells away at Oxford United, Motherwell and AFC Wimbledon during his time at Bramall Lane.

Long is now poised for a new chapter at Millwall.