Gillingham are reportedly interested in signing out of contract star Alan Judge this summer, according to East Anglian Daily Times.

The former Ipswich Town midfielder was released by the Tractor Boys in April after Paul Cook decided to remove him from the squad earlier than planned to avoid triggering an extension in his contract. The 32-year-old was one start away from triggering a new one-year deal.

The Irishman made 34 League One appearances this season, 29 of those being starts, and was one of a few players that were consistent for the Tractor Boys in the 2020/21 season. He made a total of 94 appearances since joining in January 2019 and managed eight goals during the spell.

This is what Cook had to say about Judge’s situation, he said: “It’s not ideal for us or Alan because I would have liked to have had him available for us over the rest of the season. I told him we are not in a position to trigger that extension to his contract and because of the situation, we won’t be considering him for the remaining games.”

It’s been an up and down season for Judge, he’s had to deal with the death of his mother and he also made the headlines for that famous clash with referee Darren Drysdale in February.

However, since his departure from Ipswich, there seems to have been strong interest in the 32-year-old. Last week the Irishman was being linked with a move to Ipswich’s local rivals Colchester United joining a list of several released players being linked to the Us.

Now there is reported interest from the Gills, which may be more appealing to the Irish international as he’ll remain in League One and would join a side who have ambitions of a promotion push next season. Judge would bring a lot of experience and a creative flair that you could say was missing from Steve Evans’s side last season.