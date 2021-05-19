Stoke City’s Kevin Wimmer is expected to join Rapid Vienna, as reported by Stoke On Trent Live.

Stoke City are poised to offload the defender on a permanent basis.

Wimmer, who is 28 years old, has spent the past season on loan in Germany at Karlsruher. The Bundesliga.2 side were keen to sign him but are losing out now.

He still has a year left on his contract the Bet365 Stadium but has fallen way down the pecking order of the Championship club.

Wimmer joined the Potters in 2017 but has since made just 19 appearances for them, also spending time away in Europe over recent seasons at Hannover 96 and Royal Excel Mouscron.

The Austrian international started his career at LASK Linz but was snapped up by FC Koln as a youngster in 2012. Wimmer then rose through the youth ranks there and went on to become a key first-team player.

Tottenham Hotspur then swooped to sign him from Koln in May 2015 but he was never able to nail down a regular starting place under Mauricio Pochettino.

Wimmer played a total of 31 games for Spurs during his time with the London side in all competitions, with only 15 of them coming in the Premier League.

He then switched to Stoke four years ago but his move to Staffordshire has not worked out.

The centre-back is now expected to move to Rapid Vienna after spending the past three campaigns out on loan in Europe.