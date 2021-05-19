Swansea City loan man Marc Guehi is a player under ‘serious consideration’ by Crystal Palace, as per a report by The Athletic.

Swansea City have enjoyed having the defender on loan again from Chelsea this past season and he has helped them reach the Play-Offs.

Guehi, who is 20 years old, is attracting the attention of Crystal Palace and they see him as a potential summer addition.

Ex-Charlton Athletic and Swansea loan man Conor Gallagher is also believed to be on the Eagles’ radar.

Guehi first joined the Swans on loan in January 2020 and has been a key player for Steve Cooper’s side since then.

He helped the Welsh side get into the Championship Play-Offs last season and they brought him back to the Liberty Stadium for another campaign in August last year.

The youngster will now be looking to help them make that one step further and into the Premier League.

They beat Barnsley 1-0 at Oakwell in the first leg and are now 90 minutes from Wembley.

Guehi is a product of the Chelsea academy and has been a regular for the London club at youth levels in the past.

They rate him highly and he has played twice for their first-team so far in his career.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side have a decision to make on what to do with him this summer with Crystal Palace considering him.