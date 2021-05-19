Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is open to working with players he has managed before, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Portsmouth’s manager is gearing up for his first full season in charge at Fratton Park.

The League One side have been linked with a move for Swindon Town playmaker Jack Payne, who Cowley has managed at Lincoln City in the past.

Payne, who is 25 years old, has emerged on the radar of Pompey alongside MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers, as reported by Football League World.

Barnsley have also been credited with an interest, as per The Sun on Sunday(11.04.21, pg. 67).

Cowley hasn’t ruled out reuniting with former players this summer at Portsmouth: “I understand why managers sometimes go back to players they have worked with because they know those players.

“Certainly if they have good relationships with them and the players have been successful in their environment in the past, it makes sense.”

Payne was a shining light for Swindon this past season and made 46 appearances for the Wiltshire club in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and seven assists.

He may fancy his chances of a move away this summer with the Robins relegated to League Two.

He has also previously had spells in the past at Southend United, Huddersfield Town, Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers, Bradford City and Lincoln City.

Portsmouth would be a decent home for him this summer and the move makes sense with his links to Cowley. However, there will be competition for his signature.