Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has admitted Siriki Dembele could be sold this summer, as per a report by This is Futbol.

Peterborough United are facing a battle to keep hold of the starlet.

Dembele, who is 24 years old, is out of contract in 2022 and has been offered a new deal. However, Fry believes it is unlikely he will accept it.

The Posh don’t want to lose him for free next year so could cash in.

Dembele is a wanted man going into this summer. Watford, Bournemouth and Brentford are believed to be ‘big admirers’ of him, as reported by The Sun in January, whilst Football Insider have reported that Fulham also want him.

Fry has said: “He’s got a year left on his contract and we’ve made him what we consider to be a lucrative offer but there has been a lot of interest in him, and I don’t think he’ll sign a new contract with us.

“The club’s policy is if you’re in the last year of your contract, and the club offers a contract and you refuse it, we put you on the transfer list. We’ve had bids worth millions for Dembele and rejected them.”

Dembele joined Peterborough in 2018 from Grimsby Town and has been a key player for Darren Ferguson’s side over the past three years in League One.

The pacey wide man has played 123 times in all competitions since his move to London Road and has scored 26 goals.

Dembele had spells as a youngster with Dundee United, Ayr United and the Nike Football Academy before Grimsby took a gamble on him in May 2017.



He spent the 2017/18 season with the Mariners in League Two and scored four goals in 37 matches to earn a move to Peterborough.

The Posh are now back in the Championship but could lose Dembele.