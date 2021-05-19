Millwall manager Gary Rowett says his club are ‘three of four’ signings away from being a ‘very, very good side’.

Millwall claimed another top half finish under Rowett. Having just completed his second season in charge of the Lions, Rowett claimed 11th-place – just shy of his 8th-place finish the season prior.

Now heading into his third season in charge, Rowett believes his side now have a platform to build upon. A top-six finish remains the aim, and speaking to News At Den, Rowett said:

“The club, and John [Berylson] in particular, really see an opportunity to push after two solid, competitive seasons. We’ve got a really nice platform, a really nice base to build from.

“And we’ve got a really good core group in the squad.”

They’ve some good player at The Den – the likes of Bartosz Bialkowski, Jake Cooper and Jed Wallace give Millwall a really quality spine to compete in the Championship, but they’ve lacked that little bit of cutting edge at times under Rowett.

Particularly in the final third and particular in the season just concluded, Millwall struggled. They netted 47 goals in their 46 Championship games having welcomed Kenneth Zohore on loan, with Matt Smith’s contract soon to expire and the likes of Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett struggling for regular goals.

Bur Rowett remains optimistic going into this summer.

“I‘m excited,” he told News At Den. “It’s probably the most excited I‘ve been for many summers because, a): I might be able to go on holidays for the first time in two years – though that doesn’t look that likely! And, b): because I genuinely feel we’re very, very close with three of four additions to being a very, very good side.

“As a manager that’s all you’re looking for.”

In the same report, Rowett also revealed how he has his sights set on European signings this summer. That might be difficult given the recent Brexit introductions into football transfers but if Millwall can find one or two hidden gems, then they could well be competing at the top of the Championship table next season.