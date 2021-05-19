Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer is still keen on bolstering his coaching staff this summer, but Alan Nixon has no updates to provide on that front.

Birmingham City claimed an 18th-place finish in the Championship under Bowyer. It turned out to be a positive end to what was, on the whole, a fairly turgid season.

Heading into the summer, Bowyer will have his eyes set on new signings but it’s long been known that he wants to bring in at least one new coach to add to his backroom.

Though there’s been no rumours suggesting such. Responding to a question on the matter, Nixon reiterated Bowyer’s wish to bring in another coach but couldn’t provide an update on who or when:

Wants another member for coaching staff https://t.co/xuJHsDxy06 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 18, 2021

Upon his arrival at St Andrew’s, Craig Gardner was promoted to assistant manager. There were previous reports though that Bowyer wanted his former no.2 at Charlton Athletic, Johnnie Jackson, to join him at Birmingham City.

Since, there’s been no suggestion that Jackson has his sights set on the move with the former Addicks midfielder now no.2 to Nigel Adkins at The Valley, and with Charlton looking good to challenge for promotion in the next season.

That bodes well for Charlton but for Birmingham City, if Bowyer cannot build his desired backroom team in time for pre-season then it could make for a hurried start to the campaign.

He’s an old school boss and it could have a profound effect on him and his players if he’s not happy with his backroom team. There’s still plenty of time to sort it, but time is slowly ticking.