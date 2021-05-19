Burnley have been long-term admirers of Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, with the Clarets having a £7.5million bid knocked back in January.

Collins, 20, has enjoyed a fine season with Stoke City in the Championship. This term has very much been his breakthrough in the side having racked up 22 Championship appearances, claiming two goals as well.

He’s proved an exciting player under Michael O’Neill, so much so that a number of Premier League clubs have been reported to have an interested – Burnley are joined by big-hitters Manchester United and Liverpool in their shared interest in the Irishman.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now weighed in on Collins’ future at Stoke City. When asked if there was any ‘movement’ on Collins’ potential move to Turf Moor, he responded with:

Not unless the last offer from January is improved https://t.co/7DJxqu0ezw — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 18, 2021

At the end of last month, Football Insider reported that Burnley were readying a £9million offer for Collins.

He’s been urged to snub the likes of United and Liverpool and links to either club seemed to have died down. But whether or not Stoke City would accept £9million remains unclear.

O’Neill’s side have had one of the largest wage budgets the Championship has ever seen. They’re slowly tackling that issue but at the same time biding for a return to the top flight.

The Potters are trying to find that perfect balance and it might yet take some time. What’s more is that O’Neill started to come under slight pressure in the second half of the season, after a disastrous 2021.

Given that, the sale of Collins might yet be favoured by all parties. Burnley would be a good move for the 20-year-old and he could yet attract more interest going into the summer.