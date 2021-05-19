Charlton Athletic should consider swooping in for Hull City duo Reece Burke and George Long this summer.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins knows the pair well from his time at the KCOM Stadium.

The Addicks manager is gearing up for his first full season in charge at the Valley and should turn to two players he knows well.

Both Burke and Long are out of contract at the end of June as it stands and are in ‘ongoing’ contract talks with Hull, as detailed on their official club website yesterday.

Burke, who is 24 years old, was signed by Adkins for the Tigers in 2018. He has since made 110 appearances for the League One champions but faces a decision to make on his future in East Yorkshire.

The defender was in and out of the team during the latter end of the past season due to the form of Alfie Jones, who has just had his contract extended, and the highly-rated Jacob Greaves.

Burke is from London so could the ex-West Ham United man could be tempted by a move to Charlton?

Long has played under Adkins at both Sheffield United and Hull in the past and is an option on a free transfer if he decides to move on this summer.

Ben Amos remains in talks with the Addicks over his future but Long is a player to keep an eye on as a potential replacement.

Long has bags of experience in the Football League and lost his place as the Tigers’ number one to Matt Ingram last term.