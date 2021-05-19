Nottingham Forest are ‘unlikely’ to offer deals to players with expiring contracts as it stands, as per a report by The Athletic.

Nottingham Forest have several players who are due to become free agents at the end of June.

Sammy Ameobi, who has been a regular since he joined the club in 2019, is one of them along with Yuri Ribeiro, Samba Sow, Glenn Murray, Michael Hefele and Abdoulaye Diallo.

The Athletic say it is unlikely that the Reds will offer them new contracts.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at the City Ground as Chris Hughton gears up for his first full season.

Gaetan Bong, Carl Jenkinson, Harry Arter and Fouad Bachirou have all been told they can leave.

However, it would be a surprise to see Ameobi depart the club for free.

The pacey wide man moved to Forest a couple of years ago and has been a useful player over the past two seasons.

He has made 81 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and 11 assists.

Ameobi started his career at Newcastle United and rose up through their youth ranks before making 75 appearances for their first-team. He also had loan spells away in the Football League at Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton made his move to the North West permanent in 2017 and he was a key player for the Trotters in the Championship for two seasons before leaving for Forest when his deal expired.

Ameobi now faces an uncertain future with the Reds and it would be surprising to see Hughton let him leave for nothing.