Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is a name under ‘serious consideration’ by Crystal Palace, according to a report by The Athletic.

Barnsley could face a battle to keep hold of their highly-rated manager this summer.

Ismael, who is 45 years old, has guided the Yorkshire club to the Championship Play-Offs this season against all the odds.

His side lost the first leg to Swansea City 1-0 at Oakwell but can still turn it around in the second leg at the Liberty Stadium.

Crystal Palace are in the hunt for a new manager for next season with Roy Hodgson ending his spell in charge at Selhurst Park this summer.

Other names such as Swansea’s Steve Cooper, Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche have been mentioned in The Athletic’s article.

Barnsley fans will be praying they can keep hold of Ismael but interest from higher leagues is inevitable.

He was handed his first managerial role by FC Nurnberg in 2014, but his time with there lasted just 14 games before he was given the sack.

Ismael was then appointed interim manager of Wolfsburg’s first-team in October 2016 and was given the full-time role shortly after. He stayed with the Bundesliga side for five months and won six out of 17 games.

His last managerial stint before Barnsley was at LASK and he joined the Austrian side in May 2019 after a one-game detour in Greece at Apollon Smyrnis.

Ismael guided the Austrian Bundesliga outfit to their first ever appearance in Europe and ended up winning 31 games out of his 50 games in charge before moving to Barnsley on a three-year deal.