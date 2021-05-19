Sheffield Wednesday have offered a contract to defender David Agbontohoma, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to add the youngster to their ranks ahead of next season.

Agbontohoma, who is 19 years old, is believed to be keeping his options open at the expiration of his Southampton deal.

Yorkshire Live say he played for Stoke City Under-23s last week against Sunderland so the Potters could also remain a potential destination for him this summer.

Agbontohoma is available as a free agent and has a big decision to make on his future.

He made 15 appearances for Southampton’s Under-23’s side in the Premier League 2 this past season and may now be looking to make the step into men’s football.

The youngster started his career in the academy at Arsenal before making the switch to the Saints in 2018. He was handed a new one-year contract last August but that is running down at the end of next month.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life in League One next term and Darren Moore will be keen to build a squad capable of mountain an immediate promotion push.

Agbontohoma would give his side more competition and depth in their defensive department.

He would also be a good long-term option for the Owls. However, they are facing competition from elsewhere to land his signature.