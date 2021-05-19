Fulham have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo this summer, reports Football Insider.

Fulham’s return to the Championship was confirmed earlier this month. Scott Parker having guided his side to an immediate return to the Premier League last time round has steered the Cottagers to an immediate return to the second-tier, after another disappointing showing in the top flight.

But there remains optimism at Craven Cottage and faith that Parker is the right man to sustain Premier League football at the club.

Going into the summer, Football Insider now report that Fulham have joined the likes of Watford, Genk, Schalke and Sassuolo in the race to sign Ugbo from Chelsea, who has a year remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract.

The 22-year-old has just spent the season on loan with Cercle Brugge. He netted 16 league goals in 32 outings for the Belgian side having impressed equally on loan with Dutch outfit Roda last time round.

He’s endured some tough loan spells in England previously with the likes of Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United but has since blossomed in Europe, and could be in line for a new permanent home in England.

Fulham will need striking reinforcements in the summer with the future of Aleksandar Mitrovic still uncertain.