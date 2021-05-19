The Sun’s Alan Nixon has provided some further insight into Derby County’s current predicament, saying that a final decision on their potential points penalty might not be finalised until after the start of next season.

Derby County having beaten the drop by a single point and a single place are now facing another turbulent campaign in the Championship.

The Rams face a potential points penalty going into the 2021/22 campaign after the EFL won an appeal over a ‘breaches of FFP rules’.

Commenting on the matter, Nixon gave this insight into the potential size of the deduction and any factors that might mitigate it: