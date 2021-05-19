Derby County: Nixon details ‘size’ of points penalty and ‘other factors’ that could reduce it
The Sun’s Alan Nixon has provided some further insight into Derby County’s current predicament, saying that a final decision on their potential points penalty might not be finalised until after the start of next season.
Derby County having beaten the drop by a single point and a single place are now facing another turbulent campaign in the Championship.
The Rams face a potential points penalty going into the 2021/22 campaign after the EFL won an appeal over a ‘breaches of FFP rules’.
Commenting on the matter, Nixon gave this insight into the potential size of the deduction and any factors that might mitigate it:
EFL will ask for X. Commission will give less (as usual). Appeal could reduce depending on other factors. Trouble is might not know final outcome until next season starts … as happened with Sheff Wed. https://t.co/wt9NaLAJ7M
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 18, 2021