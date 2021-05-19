Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied reports that his club are interested in signing Portsmouth striker John Marquis.

Marquis, 29, has recently been linked with a shock move from Portsmouth to newly-promoted Peterborough United. It comes after Darren Ferguson clinched his third promotion from League One with Posh, finishing 2nd behind Hull City.

Reports yesterday suggested that both Peterborough and MK Dons were set to battle it out for Marquis – who joined Pompey from Doncaster Rovers in a £1million deal ahead of the 2019/20 campaign – but MacAnthony has denied that rumour.

When pressed about Marquis on Twitter, MacAnthony responded with:

It was Hampshire Live that reported both Posh’s and MK Dons’ interested in Marquis.

They revealed that the Pompey man – who scored 16 goals in League One during the season just concluded – had received enquires from three different clubs including Posh, MK Dons and an unnamed Scottish team.

MacAnthony’s update may be a coy one in that he doesn’t want to give too much away, or it could simply mean that the rumour is false, potentially leaving the door open for MK Dons to swoop in.