Birmingham City’s Alen Halilovic is attracting interest from right across Europe, with the Croat yet to sign an extended deal with Blues.

Halilovic, 24, was largely impressive during the second half of last season. His signing is still a shock to fans after his Barcelona and AC Milan upbringing, but in 17 Championship appearances he quickly captured the hearts of watching Blues fans.

They didn’t see as much of him as they’d liked to and they arguably didn’t see Halilovic at his very best. But he’s seemingly done enough to warrant an extended deal having only penned a six-month contract upon signing.

Talks remain ongoing – Lee Bowyer wants the deal and so too do many Birmingham City fans. Now though, reports coming out of Europe suggest that it might not be plain sailing for Blues.

Croatian outlet tportal claims that Halilovic has interest coming from Spain, Italy, Turkey and even elsewhere in England.

He’s little over a month left on his St Andrew’s contract.