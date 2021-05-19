Celtic are poised to finally confirm the appointment of former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe in the next fortnight, with three backroom names identified from his old club to join him in Scotland.

Howe remains ‘firmly on course’ to take charge of Celtic, reports Daily Record. The former Bournemouth boss has been out of work since leaving the Cherries last summer, having been linked with a number of jobs since.

Links to Celtic have been coming in and out of the headlines all season but now, Howe looks nailed on to soon become the Celtic boss, and he’s taking some of his former Bournemouth compadres with him.

Daily Record report that first-team coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone are ‘set’ to join Howe at Celtic, whilst the Cherries’ technical director Richard Hughes is also set to make the switch.

Interestingly, Daily Record also report that Howe ‘will land a huge pay-off’ should Bournemouth achieve promotion into the Premier League, as Howe is still technically on gardening leave’.

What’s more is that the same report claims Howe is a favourite to take over from Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace – who is now confirmed to be leaving in the summer – but that the soon-to-be Celtic boss isn’t interested in the Selhurst Park job.