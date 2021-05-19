Lincoln City have secured the services of Josef Bursik on an emergency loan from Stoke City, confirms the club.

The goalkeeper joins on a seven-day emergency loan which will see him be available for both legs of the Imps’ play-off semi-final against Sunderland.

Bursik has already spent time on loan in Sky Bet League One this season, facing Lincoln twice, once for Doncaster Rovers and the other for recently promoted side Peterborough United.

Throughout the season Bursik appeared 16 times and conceding only 18 goals during that time, keeping four clean sheets in the process. While playing in League One, Bursik has also featured 15 times for Stoke in the Championship, conceding just 16 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

The goalkeeper is highly regarded at Stoke and they will more than likely be pleased to see the 20-year-old potentially getting more game time, especially in a highly competitive set of fixtures.

Bursik has also managed to work his way into the England U21 squad and will be hoping to be a permanent fixture in both the England setup and Stoke team over the course of the next year.

The move comes as a result of Alex Palmer’s injury as he will miss the first leg but may well return for the second leg at the Stadium of Light providing he passes through the concussion protocol with no problems.

Bursik will provide exceptional cover for the Imps as they look to find a way past Sunderland and into the play-off final. Lincoln already have a wealth of loan stars on their books with Brennan Johnson, Morgan Rogers and Timothy Eyoma helping the club to a 5th placed finish.

Lincoln will host Sunderland in the first leg of the play-offs on Wednesday evening before facing off at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon as both sides look to fire themselves to the Championship.