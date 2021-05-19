Watford look set to make a move for AC Milan forward Jens Petter Hauge, according to Daniele Longo via Sempre Milan.

The Italian journalist claimed on his Instagram live that the Italian giants are willing to let the forward move on this summer which the Hornets have been alerted to.

Watford managed to achieve a second-place finish last season in the Sky Bet Championship as they secured a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Xisco Munoz will now look to build a squad ready to compete in the Premier League to avoid immediate relegation back down to the Championship and Hauge could well be somebody that improves their squad, whether they acquire his services on a loan or on a permanent deal.

Hauge appeared 18 times for AC Milan over the course of the 20/21 season, scoring twice in the league.

He has however featured eight times in the Europa League across qualifying and the main competition, scoring six goals in the process and also adding two assists.

The 21-year-old is versatile and can play on either wing while still being effective. Hauge has featured twice for Norway but is yet to find the scoresheet for the national team.

The attacker spent time with Bodo/Glimt before moving to AC Milan, the same club in which Watford purchased January signing Philip Zinckernagel from, something which may well help them in their pursuit for Hauge.

While Hauge may be a potentially pricey acquisition for the Hertfordshire club, he may well prove to be one that is worth it with his high ceiling but it may be a deal that Munoz looks to make on just a loan basis to begin with.

However, with the future of Ismaila Sarr hanging in the balance with some other teams looking at him, the Hornets may well look to Hauge as a long-term replacement.