QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley is attracting Championship interest going into the summer – both Middlesbrough and Millwall have been linked, but should Coventry City enter the race?

Lumley, 26, is nearing the end of his QPR contract. He’s been with the first-team since 2014 and is currently the Rs’ longest-serving player, with renewal talks in west London ongoing.

This week, Middlesbrough were reported to be considering a summer swoop for the Englishman before Millwall were also linked.

But Coventry City and Lumley might just be a match made in heaven – Mark Robins is desperate to add another goalkeeper to his ranks and Lumley will be eager to secure a regular playing spot ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Seny Dieng has firmly etched his name as QPR’s no.1 goalkeeper. Should he remain at the club and Lumley likewise, then Lumley will be playing no.2 next season.

He’s at a crucial point in his career and perhaps the time is right for him to take on his next challenge and what better place to do so than at Coventry City – the Sky Blues have garnered a lot of neutral fans this season for their gutsy performances, and exciting brand of football.

Robins hinted at the start of the month that he’ll be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. The likes of Marko Marosi and Ben Wilson shared the role in the season just concluded but neither would showcase Championship qualities on a regular basis.

Lumley has been at it for some years now – he’s totalled 77 Championship appearances for the Rs having experienced downturns in form himself, but coming back into the side for a handful of games towards the end of the campaign he looked as good as he ever has done for QPR.

After some emergency loan spells in League One before New Year, Lumley looks to have regained his confidence and should any of Middlesbrough, Millwall or even Coventry land him, it’d be an exciting signing.

With Boro, Lumley would likely have a good shout at the no.1 spot but whether or not he’d be attracted to a side that tailed off so much in the second half of the season remains to be seen, whilst at Millwall he’d no doubt be no.2 to Bartosz Bialkowski who’s a year left on his stay at The Den.

Coventry then could present the most exciting opportunity for Lumley – it’s definitely a club on the up and with a manager who’s likewise. Lumley’s names may well have been mentioned at Coventry as they enter the summer – it’s a realistic move and one that, on paper, could work out perfectly.